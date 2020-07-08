23 new coronavirus cases recorded in Kathmandu valley on Wednesday

KATHMANDU: Twenty-three new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected within Kathmandu Valley, on Wednesday.
Ministry of Health and Population confirmed that 16 new cases had surfaced in Kathmandu district in the last 24 hours while seven cases have been reported in Lalitpur. There are no new cases in Bhaktapur.
The new cases were detected through tests conducted at National Public Health Laboratory in Teku and Patan Academy of Health Sciences in Lalitpur.
On Tuesday, 28 new cases had been confirmed inside the valley, of which 14 were in Kathmandu, 10 in Lalitpur, and four in Bhaktapur.
The valley’s tally, as such, has reached 288. With the latest additions, Kathmandu’s Covid-19 case count stands at 190 while that of Bhaktapur and Lalitpur stand at 53 and 45, respectively.
