3-month crash course on Sanskrit from February 1

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: In a bid to address the need for Sanskrit language and knowledge, a three-month basic training in the Sanskrit language is going be organised in Kathmandu from February 1.

The Nepal Arya Samaj is organising the training at its central office at Baneshwor Height in Kathmandu. It is expected to help conserve Sanskrit language and culture.

The training aims to make the trainees be able to speak in Sanskrit in general manner and recite the verses composed in Sanskrit, said Samaj’s President Madhav Prasad Upadhyay.

Tribhuvan University’s Department of Sanskrit’s lecturer Rohin Raj Timalsina will impart the training on one of the most-ancient languages to 15 persons in the first phase.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook