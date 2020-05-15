31 KMC employees test positive for Covid_19 antibodies on RDT

THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as 31 waste management employees of Kathmandu Metropolitan City have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies on rapid diagnostic tests done today.

According to KMC spokesperson Ishwar Man Dangol, 932 people from the solid waste management department in the metropolis were tested, of which, 31 were detected with Coronavirus antibodies.

“Their throat swab specimen have been collected and sent to Teku-based National Public Health Laboratory, for PCR tests,” Dangol added.

So far, Nepal has reported 267 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 36 recoveries.

