Kathmandu valley registers whopping 3,107 new infections, 2,391 in capital alone

KATHMANDU: A total of 3,107 new cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Wednesday.

Among the newly infected, 2,391 cases were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 543 and 173 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively.

Kathmandu still leads as the district with highest number of active cases.

Sixteen districts including the three valley districts, Jhapa, Morang, Sunsari, Kavrepalanchok, Makawanpur, Chitwan, Kaski, Dang, Banke, Rupandehi, Kailali, Surkhet, and Dadeldhura have over 500 active cases of infection. According to today’s data, Mustang is the only district in the country with zero active cases.

26 coronavirus related deaths — highest single-day fatalities — have been recorded in the last 24 hours taking the country’s Covid-19 death-toll to 791.

Nepal registered 5,743 additional cases of coronavirus infection taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 144,872 today.

