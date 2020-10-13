3,556 new cases take Nepal’s Covid-19 tally to 115,358 on Tuesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal registered 3,556 fresh coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 115,358.

Among the new cases, 2,139 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley alone.

There are currently 35,915 active cases in the country. Similarly, 4,795 people are staying at quarantine facilities in the various parts across the country.

As many as 1,503 people who had earlier contracted the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. So far 78,780 people have recovered from the infection.

Eighteen new fatalities were reported on Sunday, taking the tally to 663.

On Monday, Nepal registered 4,047 fresh coronavirus infections on Monday, taking the total number of infections to 111,802.

