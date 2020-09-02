388 cases reported in Kathmandu valley on Wednesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as 388 fresh infections surfaced in Kathmandu valley in the last 24 hours.

As per the Health Ministry’s data, 350 cases were reported in Kathmandu district alone on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 29 cases were detected in Lalitpur.

Bhaktapur witnessed significantly less number of cases today as compared to the last few days wherein the district continuously logged infections in double digits. Nine cases were registered in the district, today.

On Tuesday 481 fresh cases of coronavirus infection- record-high in terms of number of cases reported on a single day – were reported.

Kathmandu valley currently has over 5000 active cases of coronavirus infection.

Kathmandu still remains the district with most number of live Covid-19 cases in the country. Lalitpur and Kathmandu along with Morang, Sunsari Dhanusha, Parsa, Bara, Mahottari, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Chitwan and Rupandehi have over 500 active cases.

Likewise, seven districts — Dolpa, Mugu, Humla, Solukhumbu, Mustang, Bhojpur and Tapelejung — have zero active infections.

Owing to a steady increase in number of reported cases in the valley, the district administration authorities of the three districts have clamped a prohibitory order in the valley, the deadline for which expires today at midnight.

An announcement regarding the extension in term or change in modality is expected by the evening.

Likewise, twelve deaths were registered today with which the country’s Covid-19 death-toll has topped 250.

