KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley on Friday witnessed a sharp spike in number of coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours as over 400 cases were recorded on a single-day for the first time.
A record high 415 infections were detected in the three districts of the valley wherein 350 cases surfaced in the capital alone.
Meanwhile, 54 cases were detected in Bhatapur district and 11 in Lalitpur in the past day.
Kathmandu still remains the district with most number of active Covid-19 cases in the country. Lalitpur district’s total cases have also exceeded the 500 mark since yesterday, making it the ninth district with 500+ active cases.
There are 3928 active infections in the Bagmati province.
Owing to a steady increase in number of reported cases in the valley, the district administration authorities of the three districts have decided to extend the week-long curfew. The initial prohibitory order, the term of which was due to end this week, has been extended further by seven days, until September 2.
The Ministry of Health and Population reported 927 new cases of coronavirus infection on Friday with which the nationwide Covid-19 count moved to 36,456.
Likewise, twelve fatalities were registered today, the highest figures yet, with which Covid-19 death toll stepping closer to the 200 mark.
