45-day-old infant diagnosed with Covid-19 passes away in Kathmandu

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: A 45-day-old infant diagnosed with Covid-19 passed away on Wednesday evening at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, where he was receiving treatment.

The child was admitted to the hospital after suffering from throat related issues and was diagnosed with the disease on Tuesday.

This is the first instance of an infant death related to Covid-19 in the country.

With this, Nepal

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook