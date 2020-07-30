45 new coronavirus cases detected in Kathmandu Valley

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Forty-five new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Kathmandu valley in the last 24 hours, stated the Ministry of Health and Population in its regular press briefing.

Among the newly infected, two persons are from Bhaktapur, two are from Lalitpur, while 41 are from Kathmandu, informed ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam.

The new cases have been detected through tests carried out at National Public Health Laboratory, Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Star Hospital, and Nepal Police Hospital.

A total of 274 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Thursday, taking the nationwide count to 19,547. Moreover, three more coronavirus related deaths were reported today.

