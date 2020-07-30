45 new coronavirus cases detected in Kathmandu Valley

KATHMANDU: Forty-five new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Kathmandu valley in the last 24 hours, stated the Ministry of Health and Population in its regular press briefing.
Among the newly infected, two persons are from Bhaktapur, two are from Lalitpur, while 41 are from Kathmandu, informed ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam.
The new cases have been detected through tests carried out at National Public Health Laboratory, Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Star Hospital, and Nepal Police Hospital.
A total of 274 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Thursday, taking the nationwide count to 19,547. Moreover, three more coronavirus related deaths were reported today.
READ ALSO: Nationwide COVID-19 count stands at 19,547 with 274 new cases detected on Thursday
DHANGADHI: An infant was killed and four persons have gone missing in the flood and subsequent inundation caused by the incessant rainfall in Kanda River at Bhajani Municipality of Kailali district, on Wednesday. According to police, the 18-month-old baby of Krishnapur-2 was drowned in Banda Rive Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 29 As many as 152 members of the Central Committee of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) today wrote a letter to party co-chairpersons Pushpa Kamal Dahal and KP Sharma Oli demanding that a meeting of the Central Committee be held as soon as possible to discuss all issues that the party c Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 29 The Supreme Court has rejected US-Bangla Airlines’ request to halt the hearing of a case filed by the families of seven deceased passengers who were all pursuing their MBBS in Bangladesh. After the hearing of both sides on Sunday, the apex court stated that no such interim or Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 29 Darchula District Administration Office has written a letter to Indian authorities in Dharchula, Uttarakhand, stating that Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani are Nepal's territories as per Article 5 of Sugauli Treaty, maps and historical facts and evidences. The letter adds Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 29 As many as 24 amendment proposals have been registered by lawmakers at the House of Representatives with regard to various provisions of the Prison Bill-2020. After clause-wise discussion on the bill, which is under consideration in the lower house, members of the State Affa Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 29 Initiator of ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign Iih, 26, who has been on fast-unto-death for the past 11 days, has refused to get admitted to the hospital. Supporters say his health continues to deteriorate. Iih, has been staging the strike at Basantapur, demanding the governme Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 29 In support of the Government of Nepal’s effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Embassy of Israel in Kathmandu dispatched medical supplies to the Ministry of Social Development in Province 2, which has been worst hit by the pandemic. The consignment was delivered to Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, JULY 29 Four days have passed, since the swab samples of 53 staffers of Internal Revenue Office, Nepalgunj, Banke, were collected. But the reports have not come yet. The office was closed since Sunday after a section officer and a non-gazetted officer tested positive for coronavirus Read More...