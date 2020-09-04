454 coronavirus infections reported in Kathmandu valley on Friday

KATHMANDU: Over 450 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the Kathmandu valley on Friday.
The Health Ministry recorded 454 infections in the valley of which 386 were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 32 new cases were detected in Lalitpur and 36 in Bhaktapur.
The highest single-day jump in the valley was recorded on Tuesday where 481 cases were logged.
Read Also: Nepal records highest single-day spike with 1354 new Covid-19 cases on Friday
The active cases of viral infection in Kathmandu only has crossed 5000, while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are gradually observing an increase.
Kathmandu still remains the district with the most number of live Covid-19 cases in the country. Lalitpur and Kathmandu along with Morang, Sunsari Dhanusha, Parsa, Bara, Mahottari, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Chitwan and Rupandehi have over 500 active cases.
Likewise, six districts — Dolpa, Mugu, Humla, Solukhumbu, Mustang, and Tapelejung — have zero active infections.
The three districts in the valley are currently under a prohibitory order till September 9, as necessitated by the worsening condition of rising infection.
Meanwhile, District Administrative Office of Lalitpur has issued a curfew in areas within Ring Road of Lalitpur as locals on Thursday gathered on the streets to commence the Machhindranath Jatra procession denying the ongoing pandemic lockdown in the valley. The situation in the area got tensed after police intervention and the subsequent locals’ retaliation.
The country saw as many as 14 Covid-19 deaths today with which the country’s Covid-19 death-toll has reached 271.
