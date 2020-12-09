496 new Covid-19 cases reported in Kathmandu valley on Wednesday

KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu valley reported 496 new cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday.
Of the total 1,056 new cases in the country, Kathmandu district reported 393 infections while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur registered 75 and 39 infections respectively.
214 of those newly infected in the valley are females while 288 are males.
Read Also: 1,056 new cases recorded on Wednesday; Nepal’s Covid-19 tally hits 244,433
Currently, there are 4,781 active infections in Kathmandu, 940 in Lalitpur, and 453 in Bhaktapur. The total number of active cases throughout Nepal, as of today, is 12,245.
So far, 428 fatalities from Covid-19 have been reported in Kathmandu, 96 in Bhaktapur, and 128 in Lalitpur. The nationwide death-toll has advanced to 1,651.
Read Also: 14 more fatalities registered today; Covid-19 death-toll hits 1,651
Meanwhile, a total of 86,368 people have recovered from the infection in Kathmandu while 13,024 have recovered in Lalitpur, and 7,787 in Bhaktapur.
Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Kaski are the three districts to have over 500 active cases. Likewise, Manang and Dolpa are the only two districts with zero live infections at present.
