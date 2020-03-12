5 kg tumour removed from man’s face

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, March 11

Doctors have removed five kilo tumour from the face of Alim Kabadi, 42, of Janakpur. Doctors from Nepal Cancer Hospital removed the tumour and applied tissue transplant method during surgical process.

Alim had been suffering from low grade osteosarcoma — a cancerous tumour in bone, according to Dr Prabhat Thakur, programme director, Head and Neck Oncology Programme at Nepal Cancer Hospital and Research Centre.

A team led by Dr Thakur had performed the surgery recently.

It took 12 hours for the team to remove the tumour. The team had used tissue transplantation for reconstruction of his face.

More than half of face and eyes were reconstructed with muscle and skin from his thigh.

According to Dr Thakur it was a complex surgery.

Due to long standing tumour bleeding occurred more than expected.

Kabadi had undergone surgery of tumour on his face earlier too, but it started growing again.

“The size of his tumour had increased and it had changed the shape of his face. The growing tumour had damaged one of his eyes, half of the palate, nasal bone and sinus. We are waiting for his final biopsy reports. If it turns out to be a cancer then he needs more treatment,” said Dr Thakur.

A version of this article appears in print on March 12, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

