Nepal | December 09, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Kathmandu > 507 new Covid-19 cases reported in Kathmandu valley on Wednesday

507 new Covid-19 cases reported in Kathmandu valley on Wednesday

Published: December 09, 2020 5:30 pm On: Kathmandu
THT Online
Share Now:

KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu valley reported 507 new cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday.

Of the total 1,056 new cases in the country, Kathmandu district reported 393 infections while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur registered 75 and 39 infections respectively.

214 of those newly infected in the valley are females while 293 are males.

Read Also: 1,056 new cases recorded on Wednesday; Nepal’s Covid-19 tally hits 244,433

Currently, there are 4,781 active infections in Kathmandu, 940 in Lalitpur, and 453 in Bhaktapur. The total number of active cases throughout Nepal, as of today, is 12,245.

So far, 428 fatalities from Covid-19 have been reported in Kathmandu, 96 in Bhaktapur, and 128 in Lalitpur. The nationwide death-toll has advanced to 1,651.

Read Also: 14 more fatalities registered today; Covid-19 death-toll hits 1,651

Meanwhile, a total of 86,368 people have recovered from the infection in Kathmandu while 13,024 have recovered in Lalitpur, and 7,787 in Bhaktapur.

Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Kaski are the three districts to have over 500 active cases. Likewise, Manang and Dolpa are the only two districts with zero live infections at present.

(Figure updated after Ministry’s rectification)

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Parties tell PM to improve governance

KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 8 Opposition parties told Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in the all-party meeting today that the recent outburst of anger against the government on the streets across the country was a manifestation of people’s frustration with the government. Joint General Secretary of the Read More...

Ronaldo double helps Juve to 3-0 win over Barca

BARCELONA: Cristiano Ronaldo netted two penalties as Juventus out-classed Barcelona 3-0 at the Camp Nou to claim top spot in Champions League Group G on Tuesday. It was Ronaldo's first meeting with Barca since leaving bitter rivals Real Madrid in 2018 and it did not take long for the forward Read More...

CPN cadres abduct, kill school principal

DHARAN, DECEMBER 8 Cadres of the Netra Bikram Chand-led Communist Party of Nepal today killed a school principal after abducting him from Miklajung Rural Municipality, Morang. The body of 54-year-old Rajendra Shrestha, principal of Saraswoti Preliminary School in Miklajung, was found in a fore Read More...

Leipzig book knockout spot with 3-2 win over Man United, PSG also through

Leipzig advance, have to wait for group win United eliminated despite late comeback LEIPZIG: RB Leipzig scored twice in the opening 13 minutes but had to survive a late comeback from Manchester United to cling on to a 3-2 win on Tuesday that sent them into the Champions League knocko Read More...

Pandemic underlines need for collaboration among SAARC member states, says PM

KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 8 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has extended warm greetings and best wishes to all the people and member states of the SAARC on the occasion of the 36th Charter Day of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation. In his message today, PM Oli said the SAARC Charter c Read More...

EDITORIAL: Publish officially

There is a lot of speculation that the report was shelved under pressure from the private institutions The government has sought legal action against two non-governmental organisations for publishing a report that the government had kept on hold for the last two years. Five hundred copies of the re Read More...

Spotify

Vulgarity in songs

I have been following Nepali music for a long time. There is hardly any person who is not touched by the magic of music. The taste of music may differ from one person to another, but everyone listens to it. Music soothes your mind, relieves stress and helps pass time. While travelling by bus o Read More...

Demise of Diego Maradona: A bright football superstar sets for ever

Football was played on the expansive Rana palace compounds. Mahabir 11, New Road Team 11 and Jawalakhel 11 were some of the first of the twelve teams that took part in the competition held in the year 1934, when Nepal was jolted by a heavy earthquake. Its popularity increased over the years with gam Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times