53 new coronavirus cases detected in Kathmandu Valley in a day

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Fifty-three new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Kathmandu valley in the last 24 hours, stated the Ministry of Health and Population in its regular press briefing.

Among the newly infected, one person is from Bhaktapur, four are from Lalitpur, while 48 persons are from Kathmandu, informed ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam.

The new cases have been detected through tests carried out at National Public Health Laboratory, Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Patan Academy of Health Sciences, Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Star Hospital, and Nepal Police Hospital.

A total of 311 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Tuesday, taking the nationwide count to 19,063. Moreover, one more coronavirus related death was reported.

READ ALSO: Nationwide COVID-19 tally crosses 19,000 with 311 new cases recorded on Tuesday

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook