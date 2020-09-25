645 more coronavirus cases detected in Kathmandu valley

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley logged over 600 additional cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.
As per the Health Ministry’s latest report, 645 new infections surfaced in the valley today.
The capital alone recorded 503 cases while 51 new infections were detected in Bhaktapur and 91 in Lalitpur.
The valley’s tally amounts to 49.1 per cent of total cases in the country on Friday i.e 1313 infections.
The capital still leads as the district with the highest number of live cases as over 7500 active infections have been reported in Kathmandu. Meanwhile, Bhaktapur has over 800 live infections while the number of same in Lalitpur is over 700. The valley alone hosts nearly half of the country’s total active cases, which is 18,289.
Kathmandu along with Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Chitwan, Morang, Siraha and Rupandehi are the districts that over 500 active cases.
On the contrary, seven districts — Solukhumbu, Rasuwa, Mustang, Manang, Dolpa, Mugu and Humla — have zero active infections.
Meanwhile, six additional fatalities were reported today with which the country’s death toll has advanced to 459.
