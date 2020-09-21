THT Online

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley on Monday logged 674 new cases of coronavirus infection.

As per the Health Ministry’s latest report, of the total cases, the capital recorded 538 cases while 62 new infections surfaced in Lalitpur.

Meanwhile, the number of active infections have been increasing steadily in Bhaktapur as 74 more people contracted the disease in the last 24 hours.

The valley’s tally amounts to 58.4 per cent of total cases in the country today, which was 1154.

The capital still leads as the district with the highest number of live cases as close to 7000 active infections have been reported in Kathmandu.

Kathmandu along with Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Makwanpur, Chitwan, Morang, Siraha and Rupandehi have over 500 active cases.

On the contrary, seven districts — Solukhumbu, Rasuwa, Mustang, Myagdi, Dolpa, Mugu and Humla — have zero active infections.

Today, the highest single-day death toll was witnessed with the reports of 16 fatalities from across the country.

