KATHMANDU: As many as 72 security personnel at Nepal Police Headquarters in Kathmandu have been diagnosed with coronavirus infection, as of today. With this, the total number of police personnel detected with the viral infection nationwide has reached 250.
According to Central Police Spokesperson, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuber Kadayat, the lab report of swab specimens collected from personnel through contact tracing came out positive on Thursday taking the count of the infected to 72.
The tests are being carried out by Nepal Police Hospital, Maharajgunj.
The spokesperson also informed that a total of 101 personnel have already been discharged from different hospitals following recovery, as of Friday.
Meanwhile, all the infected patients from the headquarters have been admitted to the isolation ward at Balambu-based Nepal APF Hospital, SSP Kadayat said.
He added that further contact tracing of the infected persons is being carried out at the headquarters.
