767 new cases of infection surface in Kathmandu Valley on Sunday

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley recorded more than 700 cases in the last 24 hours, which is more than the total cases from across the country on Sunday too.
Today’s reported infection in the valley is 57.88 per cent of the country’s total cases.
Nepal registers 1, 325 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, tally moves to 64, 122
Kathmandu alone recorded 602 infections.
Meanwhile, the number of infected patients is increasing dangerously in Bhaktapur and Lalitpur.
Bhaktapur registered record-high number of infection with 101 cases today, while, Lalitpur registered 64 cases, totalling to 767 in the valley.
The three districts in the valley along with Morang, Sunsari, Siraha, Makwanpur, Chitwan, Rupandehi — have over 500 active cases.
Kathmandu district alone has around 6000 live infections.
Likewise, the seven districts with zero active infections are Solukhumbu, Rasuwa, Mustang, Myagdi, Dolpa, Humla and Mugu.
