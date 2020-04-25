Probe abduction of SP-N lawmaker: Deuba

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, April 24

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba today told Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli that those involved in the alleged abduction of Samajwadi Party-Nepal lawmaker Surendra Kumar Yadav must be punished.

According to a press release issued by the Nepali Congress, Deuba asked the PM to probe the alleged abduction of the SP-N lawmaker to ensure that the country was governed by the rule of law.

The NC president asked the PM to accelerate coronavirus testing across the country and provide adequate relief to those affected by the ongoing lockdown. Deuba said that the relief package announced for target groups was not adequate and those who were in real need of the relief materials had not got relief.

Deuba also told the PM not to bring any controversial ordinance when the country was battling against COVID-19. The meeting called by PM Oli was also attended by Co-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

