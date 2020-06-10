Accreditation Bill sent for clause-wise deliberations

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: The National Assembly meeting held today unanimously passed a proposal seeking approval to send the ‘Accreditation Bill, 2076’ for clause-wise discussion to the legislative management committee.

The proposal was tabled by Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies, Lekhraj Bhatta.

Also at the meeting, NA Secretary Rajendra Phunyal tabled the Appropriation Bill, 2077 along with a message on it from the House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, the NA endorsed a condolence proposal tabled by NA chair over the demise of former Constituent Assembly member Meghraj Nishad Sahani.

The Upper House shall meet against at 11:00 am on Thursday.

