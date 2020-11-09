Action Against Hunger Nepal donates KN95 masks worth Rs 5.8mln to Health Ministry

THT ONLINE

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: An international non-government organisation Action Against Hunger | Action Contre la Faim (ACF) Nepal has donated KN95 masks worth around Rs 5.8 million to the Ministry of Health and Population in Kathmandu, on Monday.

Issuing a press statement today, ACF Nepal said, the masks will be distributed among frontline health workers to combat the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

Action Against Hunger Nepal’s Country Director Philippe Hamel handed over the items to Dr Dipendra Raman Singh, Director General of the Department of Health Services (DoHS) on the premises of DoHS in Teku, this afternoon.

Dr Ramesh Kharel, Director of the Management Division under DoHS thanked ACF Nepal for their support to the government in COVID-19 response.

On the occasion, government delegates along with representatives from ACF Nepal were present.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook