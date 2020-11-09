Action Against Hunger Nepal donates KN95 masks worth Rs 5.8mln to Health Ministry

KATHMANDU: An international non-government organisation Action Against Hunger | Action Contre la Faim (ACF) Nepal has donated KN95 masks worth around Rs 5.8 million to the Ministry of Health and Population in Kathmandu, on Monday.
Issuing a press statement today, ACF Nepal said, the masks will be distributed among frontline health workers to combat the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.
Action Against Hunger Nepal’s Country Director Philippe Hamel handed over the items to Dr Dipendra Raman Singh, Director General of the Department of Health Services (DoHS) on the premises of DoHS in Teku, this afternoon.
Dr Ramesh Kharel, Director of the Management Division under DoHS thanked ACF Nepal for their support to the government in COVID-19 response.
On the occasion, government delegates along with representatives from ACF Nepal were present.
HETAUDA: Police on Sunday arrested one person in connection with the murder of Bikash Waiba of Bakaiya Rural Municipality-4 in Makawanpur district. Within twenty-four hours of the incident, police were able to apprehend murder suspect Bhimraj Bolan from Bagmati Rural Municipality in Lalitpur Read More...
MANCHESTER: Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne missed a potentially match-winning penalty as Pep Guardiola's side were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday. Both goals, a Mohamed Salah spot-kick for Liverpool and a fine turn and finish from Gabriel Jesu Read More...
LONDON: Aston Villa returned to winning ways in stunning fashion as Ollie Watkins scored twice in a 3-0 away thumping of an abject Arsenal in drizzly north London on Sunday. The visitors had already seen a John McGinn goal ruled out for a harsh offside decision when Bukayo Saka, under p Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 8 The National Human Rights Commission has expressed concern about poor human rights situation in Bagmati Province during the COVID-19 crisis. A report released by the NHRC Bagmati Province Office last week said the government had failed to initiate preparedness measures ag Read More...
BIRENDRANAGAR, NOVEMBER 8 Chairman of the National Assembly Ganesh Timilsina has said public could be well informed by the people’s representatives on safety measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. Referring to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and its challenges here today, Chairman Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 8 Nepalis living in two countries have tested positive for COVID-19 since the emergence of the second wave of the deadly virus. A press release issued by Non-resident Nepalis Association today said Nepalis living in Austria and Czech Republic were infected with the contagio Read More...
The party’s problems are rooted in leaders who have already led the party and the government KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 8 A day after five members of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Secretariat upped the ante against Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli by making a formal demand for calling party Secr Read More...
POKHARA, NOVEMBER 8 Gandaki Province’s COVID fund had more than Rs 340 million in cash, but Rs 250 million has already been spent as COVID cases increase. According to the province’s Ministry of Social Development, over Rs 250 million was spent on construction of isolation wards at distric Read More...