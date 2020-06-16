Advance College hosts webinar on Post Covid-19 Prospects in Engineering

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Advanced College of Engineering and Management (ACEM), on Monday, hosted a webinar to discuss prospects in engineering in post-COVID-19 world.

The webinar titled “Post Covid Prospects in Engineering: Academic and Professional” was participated by Prof Dr Sushil Bajracharya, Acting Dean, IOE, Pulchowk; Himal Karmacharya, President, Leapfrog; Abhigya Pokharel, Sr Project Manager, Ncell, Axiata; Ashish Garg, Head, Infrastructure Committee, CNI, among others, as panellists, and moderated by Sadichha Shrestha, Miss Nepal 2010.

During the webinar, Ramesh Silwal, Chairman, ACEM and President of HISSAN, talked about the current situation of COVID-19, and its impact on students of Engineering while highlighting the importance of ‘doing more with less’ in the current situation and how this challenge can open doors to new opportunities.

In the same programme, Prof Dr Sushil Bajracharya shared his insights on the impact of COVID-19 on engineering students, strategic plan for recovery along with action plan and way forward in days to come. He shared his optimism about how the loss of classes has been compensated by online classes, yet lamented that still 20 per cent of students are not reachable.

Himal Karmacharya claimed that the technology sector during this pandemic was one of the least affected areas while adding that the future in software technology is bright and promising.

Likewise, Ashish Garg also shared the impacts of COVID-19 on the engineering industry and changes we should expect post COVID-19, along with contemplating the brighter side. An important question raised by Mr. Garg was if we have linkage between the actual work requirement and existing skill in our market.

Meanwhile, Abhigya Pokharel, talked about VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous) situation that people are experiencing for the past couple of months since the pandemic began. She also spoke about changing consumer behaviour and how it is affecting the business model. She highlighted the impacts on the IT sector and the need for data privacy and cybersecurity therein.

As a closing note, Kapil Dev Regmi, Director, ACEM, said this pandemic has opened the Pandora’s Box and that we need to adapt to the changes quickly. He also added the need of bringing industries to classrooms and taking classrooms to industries.

