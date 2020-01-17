Adverse weather affects domestic flights at TIA

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Adverse weather caused by winter rainfall has affected the operation of domestic flights at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).

Domestic services at TIA have been partially disrupted due to adverse weather, said the TIA Office, adding that international flights, however, are regular.

The winter rain since Thursday evening has caused low visibility, thus affecting flight operations at airports across the country including TIA.

Hilly and mountainous regions have been hit by heavy snowfall, which has worsened the situation, largely affecting flight schedules across country.

A total of 20 airline companies including 10 helicopters provide domestic service from TIA.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook