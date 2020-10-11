THT Online

KATHMANDU: Education Minister Giriraj Mani Pokhrel has contracted Covid-19.

He tested positive for the infection on Sunday and is receiving treatment at the Patan Hospital.

He is the second minister from Oli-cabinet to have contracted the disease.

Earlier on Sunday, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai had announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Both the Ministers had attended the Thursday meeting of the Council of Ministers.

