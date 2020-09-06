Alka Hospital staffer found dead four days after she went missing in Lele forest

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 5
A woman working at Jawalakhel-based Alka Hospital in Lalitpur was found dead last night, four days after she was reported missing.
Gita KC, 39, was found in the forest of Lele in Muldol of Godavari Municipality, her face down on the ground.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Krishna Ojha, head of Metropolitan Police Circle at Chapagaun, which is investigating the case, said that preliminary investigation suggested she was murdered a few days ago.
There is, however, no clear physical evidence such as injuries on the body, according to Ojha. “We could see a dark spot in her mouth. Other than that no other physical mark was visible,” he said.
A photograph shows the woman was wearing a pink top and dark coloured trousers, which were almost intact.
One of the shoes of the victim was found a few metres away from her body and her bag around 100 meters away. Two police dogs deployed at the scene had found the woman’s shoe and bag.
DSP Ojha further said the spot where her body was found had some marks on the ground suggesting that she was killed somewhere else and her body was dragged and dumped there.
Gita’s family had lodged a complaint with the police after she didn’t return home on the night of September 2. She used to live in Bhaisepati with her husband and two children.
Police have arrested Gita’s cousin Krishna Ojha in connection with the incident for further investigation. The body has been sent to Patan Hospital for post-mortem and the result is expected to reveal further clues as police do not have a clear idea how the woman died.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 6, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
