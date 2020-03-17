All 467 suspects test negative

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Lalitpur, March 16

All individuals, who had their health check-ups, tested negative for COVID-19 in Nepal till yesterday, an official at the Ministry of Health and Population said.

Chief Consultant at the Ministry Dipendra Raman Singh said that the tests of all 467 individuals were negative.

At a programme organised by Nepal Academy of Science and Technology here today, Singh said that provision of intensive care treatment would be managed in three hospitals in the country.

“Experts have been deployed for the treatment,” added Singh.

Similarly, Director at Sukraraj Tropical Hospital Basudev Pandey said that proper attention to personal hygiene and community health could help prevent the infection of corona virus pneumonia.

Dr Pandey suggested that the general public should use face mask, sanitizer and take healthy food.

Similarly, chief scientist of NAST Kanti Shrestha urged the public to consume of foods that are rich in vitamins C, D and E, adding that they would help individuals prevent infections from different diseases.

A version of this article appears in print on March 17, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

