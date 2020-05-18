All family members of Nepal’s first Covid-19 victim test negative

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: All five family members, including the newborn, of the first person to die of the coronavirus disease in Nepal have tested negative for the virus.

The first Covid-19 fatality, that of a 29-year-old woman of Sindhupalchok district, was reported on May 16. The deceased had delivered a baby eleven days ago at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH), in Kathmandu. She was later taken to Dhulikhel Hospital after complaining of a breathing difficulty.

Yubaraj Tamang, a local social campaigner of Bahrabise Municipality-9 in Sindhupalchok, said the family members of the deceased woman including her newborn has tested negative for coronavirus.

Following her death, the hospital administration sealed the emergency department and its medical unit. Likewise, the local administration has sealed ward-9 of Barhabise Municipality and wards 7 and 8 of Balefi Rural Municipality.

Meanwhile, medics dispatched from the Ministry of Health and Population are conducting the swab collection of local residents.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook