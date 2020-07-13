THT ONLINE

KATHMANDU: Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) participated in virtual Dream to Travel Festival, organised by the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) in Kathmandu.

NTB, in a statement issued Sunday, said, online events bring together travel-trade businessess worldwide to learn networking, and to celebrate the power of travel during these challenging times.

During the event, NTB hosted the Visit Nepal programme, projecting Nepal as a tourist destination for wellness and rejuvenation of body, mind and soul in the ‘new normal’ world.

The virtual event- Dream to Travel- which aims to unify travel-trade through infinite possibilities of the digital experience, will run for four weeks ‘across time, space and borders’ from June 22 to July 17, 2020, the tourism board said.

