Army Day observed today

KATHMANDU: The Nepal Army Day was marked today coinciding with the Mahashivaratri festival.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari observed the ceremony organised by Nepal Army (NA) on the occasion of the Day, at the Army Pavilion in Tundikhel. President Bhandari, also the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of NA, laid a wreath at the Army Monument during the ceremony. She was presented a guard of honour by a contingent of NA.

Also present at the programme were Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana, House of Representatives Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota, National Assembly Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Ishwar Pokhrel, other ministers, lawmakers, officials of constitutional bodies, government officials, chiefs of security bodies, representatives from Nepal-based diplomatic missions, among others.

During the event, a Nepal Army helicopter displayed a banner that read ‘Army Day-2076’ and showered flower petals.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Purna Chandra Thapa, presented ‘Chief of Army Staff Commendation Medal’ to eight journalists of various media houses. Similarly, other professionals including historians were also honoured for contributing to their respective fields of work.

