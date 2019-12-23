Around 100 Chinese passport holders detained for suspicious activities

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Around 100 Chinese citizens have been held by the Nepal Police today for engaging in what the police are calling suspicious activities.

According to the Crime Investigation Bureau (CBI), 97 people have been held from five houses in Manamaiju, Bansbari and Budhanilkantha, where they were based. The numbers are likely to increase, Deputy Inspector General of the Bureau, Neeraj Bahadur Shahi told THT.

“Those detained were staying here on Tourist Visa, however, it has come to our notice that they have not been indulging in any activity whatsoever that can be identified as a tourist-activity.”

Another highly placed source told us that the preliminary investigations have made way for suspicion that the Chinese citizens are for ‘networking business’ and not for any other purpose.

The Chinese citizens led a very reclusive life here in the capital, confined mostly to the houses they had rented and were operating like offices. They possessed special IDs and if somebody went to visit them, they were asked to produce identification cards.

Police will place the detainees across various police stations in the capital for investigation and will secure a warrant for their arrest on Tuesday,

The CIB in coordination with the Metropolitan Crime Division carried out the operation, which started at 1:00 pm today and is still underway.

(Inputs from Ujjwal Satyal)

