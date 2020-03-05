Avoid crowds and large gatherings: Kathmandu DAO

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The District Administration Office (DAO), Kathmandu has requested all its denizens to avoid crowds as far as possible and not to organise and participate in social gatherings or activities in light of the global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

In the notice published by the DAO, it said that it is adhering to the appeal of the Government and World Health Organization (WHO) on their concerns to remain aware and prevent possible spreading of the disease.

The notice stresses on avoiding large gatherings, especially during the upcoming Holi festival.

