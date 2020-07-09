KATHMANDU: On Thursday, Nepal’s Multi-System Operators decided to put a ban on Indian news channels on account of their ‘unfounded’ reports on Nepal over the last few days.
As major news outlets began carrying the reports on the broadcasting-ban, #BackOffIndianMedia began trending on Twitter, yet again.
This is not the first time that the hashtag found popularity among Nepali social media users. Nepalis had by and large condemned coverage of Nepal earthquake in May 2015 by the Indian news channel reporters. That was when the ‘hashtag’ had first originated and become widespread.
Cut to 2020- Indian news channels have been constantly filing reports sans thorough research on Nepali political scene, and that in the aftermath of border disputes between the once friendly neighbours.
Things went haywire as one of the channels released a defamatory ‘episode’ involving Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the Ambassador of China to Nepal, Hou Yanqi, earlier this week.
The report garnered widespread criticism in Nepal as even the spokesperson of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) used a strong statement to call out Indian news media, asking them to stop their ‘nonsense’, on Thursday.
Later, on the same day, the cable operators decided to stop broadcasting the channels, which then paved way for the rise-of-the-hashtag, yet again.
People were very quick to react to reports of the broadcasting-ban as it ignited a war-of-words, again, on the social networking sites.
It now remains to be seen if the decision to halt release of the news channels stays as it is or if a ‘change of hearts’ is considered, eventually.
