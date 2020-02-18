Bhaktapur district admin begins door-to-door awareness on COVID-19

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The District Administration Office, Bhaktapur, has begun door-to-door campaign to spread awareness about the new coronavirus (COVID-19) among locals living around the quarantine zone in Kharipati, where Nepalis who have returned from Wuhan in China have been sheltered.

The public sensitisation has been initiated to let people know that the disease is spread in a particular manner and will show certain symptoms but that living near the quarantine zone does not pose a risk of contamination. The awareness campaign is being carried out after some locals locked their houses and went elsewhere to live in fear of being infected.

Also, the campaign aims to make people understand that those being quarantined are not infected and it is a safety measure to ensure they are healthy before they get back to their homes.

A joint security team led by Bhaktapur’s Chief District Officer (CDO) Homkala Pandey and comprising Assistant CDO Dilip Lamichhane, Superintendent of Police (SP) at Bhaktapur Metropolitan Police Range Sabin Pradhan, Commander Shiva Poudel of Nepal Army, SP Bishwaraj Bhattarai of Armed Police Force, among others, participated in creating the awareness.

The team has been spreading information on precautionary and safety measures against the disease. CDO Pandey also informed the locals about a separate health desk where health check-up will be carried out and medicines distributed for free.

