Bharatraj Gautam appointed as general secretary of federal parliament

KATHMANDU: The government today appointed Bharatraj Gautam as the general secretary of the federal parliament.

With the recommendation of Ganesh Timilsina, chairperson of the National Assembly, and Agni Sapkota, speaker of the House of Representatives, President Bidya Devi Bhandari appointed Gautam to the post on Monday.

President Bhandari made the decision as per Article 106 (1) of the constitution of Nepal, reads the statement issued by the President’s Office, today.

Gautam, a native of Kaski district, served as the secretary of the federal parliament before his promotion to the post.

