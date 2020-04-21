Bibeksheel Nepali, Sajha Party say govt’s move against the spirit of democracy

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Sajha Party and Bibeksheel Nepali have denounced government’s recent decision, which came through Monday’s cabinet easing splitting up of political parties, calling for its withdrawal.

The two smaller parties, in their statements, have stated that the government’s act is undemocratic and goes against the spirit of the Constitution.

The step is a serious disrespect towards the public: Sajha Party Nepal

Sajha Party Nepal, also condemning the Prime Minister’s decision to introduce the two ordinances, takes it as his desire to promote autocracy and demands the government to withdraw them immediately.

Criticising that the Prime Minister introduced the two ordinances without discussing the same with the co-chair and senior leaders of his own party, Sajha Party states that the PM has taken a step which would never have been taken by anyone with human sensibilities and who understands the national responsibility, especially at a time when the country is reeling under challenging and uncertain times owing to the COVID-19 infection.

“This is also a serious disrespect towards the public who have been supporting the government even when there has been corruption at a time of crisis, and when the government leadership has been questionable,” said Rabindra Mishra, party coordinator.

Diversion from government failures: Bibeksheel

Bibeksheel Nepal Dal has accused the government of trying to divert attention from its string of failures in effectively tackling the current crisis, by means of this ordinance.

Stating that the move will begin another episode of instability in the country, the party said the ordinancea issuance at these times was unconstitutional and such should be withdrawn.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook