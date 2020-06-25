KATHMANDU, JUNE 24
The ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) today decided to put the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (Third Amendment) Bill on hold after the bill’s provision to allow the constitutional watchdog to investigate the private sector drew flak.
NCP Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha said he raised the issue in the party’s Standing Committee meeting following which the party leadership issued a directive to the party’s lawmakers not to proceed with the bill being considered in the National Assembly, the Upper House of the Parliament.
Shrestha said he told Standing Committee members that letting the CIAA investigate the private sector would violate the constitution. Moreover, the bill intended to create another powerful authority parallel to the government, he added.
The amendment to the bill allows the CIAA to investigate corruption in banks, medical colleges, public limited companies and institutions receiving funds from any of the three tiers of the government, besides public institutions.
The Legislation Committee of the NA has finalised its report on the bill endorsing the provision to give the CIAA jurisdiction to probe the private sector. The bill was removed from the NA’s business schedule yesterday after the Nepali Congress sought more time to study the bill and form its views on it.
KATHMANDU, JUNE 23 Though the government has introduced different measures that are intended to provide relief to businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the plight of the medial industry — which is among the most-hit sectors today — has been overlooked. Sadly, the government is not Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 23 People who had gone abroad for various purposes and got stuck there due to travel restrictions put in place to contain the coronavirus contagion are now returning home. However, they have faced many obstacles whether it was while booking their repatriation flights tickets, stay Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 23 A total of 783 Nepalis have been repatriated today from five destinations. According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), repatriation flights from Qatar, Kuwait, Thailand, Maldives and Australia were conducted today. Among the five flights, Nepal Airlines Corporatio Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 23 The annual general meeting (AGM) and the executive committee election of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), which was delayed due to the spread of COVID-19, has been slated for August 10 and 11. As per FNCCI, the executive committee meeting Read More...
NEW DELHI, JUNE 23 Amid growing calls for a boycott of Chinese goods after a clash on the border in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, India’s government instructed sellers to declare the country of origin for goods and services purchased via a state-run online portal. The government anno Read More...
Nepalgunj, June 23 Police have nabbed a fugitive who was on the police’s most wanted list. Police arrested Rajesh Yadav from his home in Duduwa Rural Municipality, Banke, at 03:00 am today. Yadav faces a number of charges including murder, abduction, attempt to murder and bomb blast in the d Read More...
WASHINGTON: Former President Barack Obama warned Democrats against being “complacent or smug” about the presidential race at a grassroots fundraiser Tuesday for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, calling on viewers to learn the lessons from 2016 and not take the election for granted. R Read More...
Chitwan, June 23 The poultry business that saw ups and downs since two years back has gained its rhythm after relaxation of the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus spread. Consequently, poultry farmers have gradually started feeling a sigh of relief. Poultry business which grew as a se Read More...