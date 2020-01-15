Netra Bikram Chand-led CPN claims responsibility for Sano-Bharyang blast

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Netra Bikram Chand (Biplav) led Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) has taken responsibility for the blast that shook Sano-Bharyang this evening.

The perpetrators had planted an explosive device at the residence of Shobha Kanta Dhakal, one of the names associated with Lalita Niwas land grab case.

Police found pamphlets stamped with CPN’s claims for the ‘sabotage’

The device went off at around 8 pm, according to the Metropolitan Police Office, Ranipokhari.

The glass windows of the house and a parked vehicle inside the compound suffered damages in the blast. Nobody was hurt in the incident, police said.

