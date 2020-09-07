Bir Hospital designated for COVID-19 treatment

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 6
The government has decided to develop Bir Hospital as a dedicated hospital for treatment of COVID-19 patients.
A meeting of the Health Emergency Command System held today decided to this effect, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population Dr Jageshwor Gautam said. Dr Gautam added that regular health care services being delivered from Bir Hospital would be provided from the National Trauma Centre. With the latest move of the government, the patients of the hospital would be shifted to the National Trauma Centre.
Prior to this, Shukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital and Armed Police Force Hospital in Balambu were named as the dedicated hospitals for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in the capital city.
The ministry and Health Service Department would deploy medical students from different medical institutions as volunteers for the prevention and control of coronavirus infection after signing a contract agreement. Spokesperson Dr Gautam said the volunteers would visit coronavirus infected places for awareness raising events.
The Ministry of Finance has released budget for 60 ICU beds. Dr Gautam said those ICU beds would be readied at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital and Dhulikhel Hospital.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 7, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
PANCHTHAR: A man who was recently discharged from a quarantine facility in the district, breathed his last at Panchthar District Hospital, this morning. The 31-year-old resident of Miklajong Rural Municipality-2 had returned from foreign employment in Malaysia in mid-August and was staying in qua Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 980 new cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 46,257. Of the infected, 290 are females while 690 are males. A relatively large amount of recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley has reported 354 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Sunday. The Health Ministry reported 354 infections in the valley today, of which 290 were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 32 cases each were recorded in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively. The acti Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 7 The eight-day long Yenyā (Indra Jatra) concluded on Sunday. The festivities were low-key this year as the Kathmandu valley has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic with hundreds of cases being reported everyday. On the last day of the Jatram the yosin pole which is Read More...
KATHMANDU: Another Covid related fatality has been reported in Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) on Sunday. According to BPKIHS, the 45-year-old woman from Kankai-3 of Jhapa district passed away at 10:45 am today while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The decea Read More...
DHAKA, BANGLADESH: The death toll from a gas pipeline explosion in a mosque outside Bangladesh's capital rose to 24 on Sunday while authorities were examining how a leakage caused the accident during evening prayers. A 7-year-old boy who went to pray with his father in Narayanganj district was am Read More...
BEIJING: About 90% of Sinovac Biotech Ltd employees and their families have taken an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by the Chinese firm under the country's emergency use programme, its chief executive said on Sunday. The extent of inoculations under the emergency programme, wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 768,345 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...