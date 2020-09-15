Booking for domestic flights to resume from September 17

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Suspension on domestic flights are set to resume operations as the country is ready to open bookings on selected routes from September 17.

Earlier, the government had extended the suspension of domestic flights till September 16.

However, as per the recent most government decision, domestic flights as well as long-haul transportation will resume operations from September 21.

Operation of all domestic and international passenger flights had halted for almost six months after a lockdown was imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country.

The first regular international flight was conducted by Nepal Airlines Corporation that flew to Narita in Japan from Tribhuvan International Airport on September 2.

In the first phase, airports will facilitate one-third of domestic flights to facilitate social distancing.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) with the revised set of new guidelines is ready to operate flights but the government has not yet given a list of destinations and other necessary information.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook