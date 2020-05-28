Budget for Covid-19 response: Rs 6b for control measures, 12b for health infrastructure

KATHMANDU: Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada has appropriated a budget of Rs 6 billion for cornonavirus pandemic prevention and control measures. The said budget has been allocated for drugs, medical equipment and other treatment materials required for Covid-19 response.
The quarantine facilities will be set up as per necessary standards and coverage of testing in high risk areas will be widened. Free life insurance up to Rs 500,000 for all health workers serving against coronavirus and other contagious diseases has been included in the budget this year.
A 300-bed infectious disease hospital in the Kathmandu Valley will be set up in the fiscal year. A 250-bed intensive treatment unit in public hospitals will also be established soon.
Pokhara and Karnali Institute of Health Sciences and Koshi, Narayani, Bharatpur, Bheri and Dadeldhura hospitals would be upgraded to speciality hospitals, eventually.
Likewise, Rs 12.46 billion have been allocated for the development of health infrastructure in the country. National Public Health Laboratory Teku would be enhanced, well-equipped health laboratory in all state capitals would be established, necessary labs in all health facilities will be expanded.
Health desk with necessary equipment will be set up at main border crossing points for compulsory health check up of those entering the country.
KATHMANDU: The main opposition party, Nepali Congress has expressed dissatisfaction over the widespread media coverage of the party's alleged involvement in scrapping the constitution amendment bill from the work procedure list of today's parliamentary meeting. Issuing a press statement today, NC Read More...
CAPE CANAVERAL -Two NASA astronauts arrived at a Florida launch pad flashing thumbs-up signs as they prepared to be carried into orbit on Wednesday by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's private rocket company SpaceX in the first spaceflight of U.S. space agency astronauts from American soi Read More...
We’ll readily pay all our ticket and travel expenses and stay in quarantine for 14 days KATHMANDU, MAY 27 Nepalis, who had travelled abroad for non-employment reasons such as education, health and leisure and have been stuck there due to travel restrictions in place to contain the spread of co Read More...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA: Stormy weather thwarted a landmark moment for private rocket company SpaceX and NASA on Wednesday, forcing launch directors in Florida to postpone what would have been the first flight of US astronauts into orbit from American soil in nine years. The countd Read More...
The novel coronavirus has killed more than 100,000 people in the United States, according to a Reuters tally on Wednesday, even as the slowdown in deaths encouraged businesses to reopen and Americans to emerge from more than two months of lockdowns. About 1,400 Americans have died on average Read More...
Damauli, May 27 Quarantine facilities set up in Tanahun lack basic facilities required to meet the government’s criteria. Quarantine facilities were set up in the district to keep Nepali migrant workers returning from India, but due to poor management of these facilities, there is increasing Read More...
Kathmandu, May 27 The National Human Rights Commission has made a 41-point recommendation to the federal and provincial governments to protect the human rights of citizens residing near the international borders. The recommendations are based on the field study and monitoring conducted by a te Read More...
Kathmandu, May 27 With the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country, the risk for dengue and other mosquito-borne illnesses has increased. Continuous rainfall, rising temperature and humidity has provided a perfect environment for mosquitoes to breed. According to Epidemiology Read More...