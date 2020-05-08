Budget session commences amid coronavirus crisis

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The budget session of the House of Representatives has begun by maintaining safety measures and safe distancing in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis, in Kathmandu, on Friday.

Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota welcomed the HoR members and informed the parliament on President’s call of the session. He also nominated the HoR members Dila Sharma, Man Bahadur Bishwokarma, Radha Gyawali, Rekha Sharma, Renu Yadav and Som Prasad Pandeya to chair the HoR meeting in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker as per HoR Regulation, 2075.

Speaking on the first day of the budget session in federal parliament today, Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa, on behalf of PM Oli, presented the Constitutional Council (First Amendment) Ordinance, 2077 and Political Party (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2077 on his ministry’s behalf.

Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Shivamaya Tumbahangphe presented Nepal Act Ordinance, 2077 by repealing some ordinances.

Meanwhile, main opposition leader and former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba criticised the government over the recent controversies.”KP Sharma Oli-led government has lost moral, political grounds to govern the country. The government is also indulged in corruption and anti-constitutional activities, against the democratic norms and values.”

The NC president also urged the government to intensify coronavirus testing across the country given the steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in recent times.

Likewise, former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai urged PM Oli to step down on moral grounds. He accused the PM Oli of acting against the norms of the constitution and involvement in the abduction of a lawmaker.

The HoR members and Speaker removed face masks while addressing the meeting. On completion of their turns, the podium and mike were disinfected. The protocol staffs also maintained utmost safety during the conduct of the meeting.

The President on the recommendation of the cabinet had summoned a joint session of both the houses of the parliament, on Sunday.

