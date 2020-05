THT Online

KATHMANDU: The building which houses two health facilities in Pulchowk — Nidan Hospital and Aarogya Foundation — has been sealed off after a staffer was detected with COVID-19 infection.

A staffer working at Aarogya Foundation has been confirmed to have been infected with coronavirus.

An eyewitness who passed through the area stated that the building premises have been sealed off with ropes and security personnel have been mobilised.

