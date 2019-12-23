Bus knocks college student in Sukedhara; fellows run riot, torch two buses

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Students of Pashupati Multiple Campus, Chabahil went on a rampage and torched two buses after one of their fellows was hit by a passenger bus in Sukedhara, Kathmandu on Monday morning.

Shristi Panta (21), a BBS fourth-year student at the campus, was hit by the bus as she was crossing the road at Sukedhara, severly injuring her.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pradeep Kumar Singh at Metropolitan Police Circle, Gaushala, the bus (Ba 4 Kha 5920) operating along Sukedhara-Bhaktapur route hit her at around 5:30 am today.

Critically injured Panta was rushed to Chabahil-based Om Hospital and Research Centre where she died in the course of treatment, at around 9:25 am.

Following the incident, vehicular movement came to a halt in the area as students torched the bus that hit Panta. Further, the enraged students went on a rampage and burnt another bus (Ba 4 Kha 5120) which operated along the same route. Police have detained a few of the agitating students to take the situation under control thus aiding resumption of movement within half an hour.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the case is underway, police informed. Police are also investigating the incident of vandalisation and arson attack carried out on another bus.

