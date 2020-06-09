KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has summoned a meeting of the Council of Ministers at 6 pm, in his official residence, today.
At the meeting, among other issues, new modalities of the nationwide lockdown will be deliberated upon. Today marks the day 78 of the lockdown, which has been imposed and extended overtime without much revision.
Recently, PM KP Sharma Oli had organised a consultation meeting with experts and specialists to discuss the current coronavirus crisis, response measures implemented and the way forward. PM Oli took suggestions from sectoral experts including medicine, policies, economy, nursing and social awareness in order to implement better measures to fight pandemic.
The government has already revised its earlier stance to stop Nepalis from entering the country, through land and airway, and has now facilitated their entry from various border crossings along with making preparations to airlift those in countries other than India.
The cabinet had decided to extend coronavirus lockdown until June 14 in the wake of increasing number of infections in the country.
NEW DELHI: India reopened shopping malls and restaurants on Monday and people trickled into temples and mosques wearing masks even as the country added a record number of infections in a single day and was closing in on Spain and the United Kingdom's caseload. After imposing a severe lockdown in Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal has reported 314 additional cases of coronavirus transmission on Monday, taking the national tally to 3,762. Of the newly diagnosed, 294 are males while 20 are females. In total, 3,506 males and 256 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, so far. As of today Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Monday confirmed yet another fatality from coronavirus transmission in Nepal. After the official statement, the country's death toll has climbed to 14. A 58-year-old man from Waling Municipality-3 in Syangja district died from COVID-19 on Sunday Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry confirmed that 314 new cases of coronavirus infection have been added to the official records, taking Nepal’s tally to 3,762. Meanwhile, one more coronavirus related death was recorded which has taken the national COVID-19 death toll to 14. READ HERE: 314 cases re Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 100,971 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 156,991 Rapid D Read More...
KATHMANDU: Twenty-one persons earlier diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Monday. Among those discharged are 20 males Read More...
BELGRADE: World number one Novak Djokovic has said participating in the US Open would be an impossible task due to the "extreme" COVID-19 protocols in place for the tournament at Flushing Meadows. The US Open, scheduled to begin on Aug. 31, will be the first Grand Slam to be played after t Read More...
LOS ANGELES: “Harry Potter” author JK Rowling is facing hefty backlash after she posted a series of tweets about transgender people. Rowling drew outrage Saturday on Twitter when she criticized an opinion piece published by the website Devex, a media platform for the global development communit Read More...