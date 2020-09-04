Cabinet meeting underway at PM’s official residence in Baluwatar

KATHMANDU: A meeting of the Council of Ministers is underway at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar Kathmandu.
The cabinet meeting will discuss the nomination of the ruling party’s Vice-chair Bamdev Gautam to the National Assembly. Also, the matter of expiry of six-month tenure of Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada’s will also be tabled at the meeting.
Read Also: NCP decides on Bamdev Gautam’s name for National Assembly nomination
A nine-member Secretariat of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) on Wednesday decided to send party Vice-chair Bamdev Gautam to the National Assembly.
The PM may ask Khatiwada to resign and reappoint him as a minister for six more months, but such a decision would not go well with Oli-baiters in NCP, as the PM had already made Khatiwada the finance minister for six months although he was not a member of the federal Parliament.
Finance Minister Khatiwada likely to lose ministerial berth with Gautam’s nomination
As per the constitutional provision, a person can become a minister for six months but s/he must become a federal lawmaker if s/ he wants to continue to hold the ministerial portfolio.
Biratnagar, September 2 Police have arrested five persons on the charge of looting two traders at gunpoint in Morang. The arrested are Indian national Raju Sah, 27, Kisan Sah, 26, Rabin Sharma, 28, Abhisek Raya, 27 and Nanda Kishor Sah, 26. The arrested had sought ransom from a gutkha t Read More...
PUNTA GORDA: Hurricane Nana brushed past Honduras and barreled toward Belize, where thousands of people were stocking up on food, water and construction materials ahead of its landfall expected early Thursday. Long lines stretched through supermarkets and hardware store shelves were nearly bare a Read More...
SEOUL: Heavy winds and rain lashed much of the Korean peninsula Thursday after Typhoon Maysak made landfall, even as damage from a previous typhoon last week was still being repaired and a third typhoon gathered strength off the coast. Typhoon Maysak, the ninth of the season and the fourth to Read More...
SOFIA: Thousands of Bulgarians rallied in front of the parliament in Sofia on Wednesday in one of the biggest protests so far in two months of demonstrations calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. Tensions rose in the late hours after some protesters threw over 100 small bo Read More...
PARIS: France plans to spend 100 billion euros ($118 billion) to pull its economy out of a deep coronavirus-induced slump, signalling renewed efforts by President Emmanuel Macron to push through a pro-business reform agenda. The stimulus equates to 4% of gross domestic product, meaning France Read More...
KATHMANDU: Six people diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. With the latest additions, Nepal’s Covid-19 fatality toll has now advanced to 257. The Health Ministry in its regular media briefing reported that four women and two men passed aw Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry on Thursday reported 1228 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. Nepal’s Covid-19 tally as such stands at 42,877. Of the infected, 394 are females while 834 are males. More than 731,852 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date. A Read More...
Australia reports 127 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours Bulk of cases in hard-hit Victoria state Inability to reduce cases may extend state lockdown: premier SYDNEY: Australia on Thursday reported the biggest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases in more than a week, denting optimism that a st Read More...