Cabinet meeting underway at PM’s official residence in Baluwatar

KATHMANDU: A meeting of the Council of Ministers is underway at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar Kathmandu.

The cabinet meeting will discuss the nomination of the ruling party’s Vice-chair Bamdev Gautam to the National Assembly. Also, the matter of expiry of six-month tenure of Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada’s will also be tabled at the meeting.

A nine-member Secretariat of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) on Wednesday decided to send party Vice-chair Bamdev Gautam to the National Assembly.

The PM may ask Khatiwada to resign and reappoint him as a minister for six more months, but such a decision would not go well with Oli-baiters in NCP, as the PM had already made Khatiwada the finance minister for six months although he was not a member of the federal Parliament.

As per the constitutional provision, a person can become a minister for six months but s/he must become a federal lawmaker if s/ he wants to continue to hold the ministerial portfolio.

