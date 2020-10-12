Changunarayan Municipality closes services after officials test positive

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

BHAKTAPUR: Changunarayan Municipality office has shut down its services since Sunday until further notice after some of its employees tested positive to COVID-19.

Mayor Som Prasad Mishra said that the municipality office had to be closed since the employees had to stay in isolation and the contact tracing of all the employees needed to be done.

He urged all who were in close contact with the infected persons and who have shown symptoms to adopt precaution and to do RT-PCR test.

According to the Mayor, the municipality has started the contact tracing and PCR tests of all those who had come in contact with the infected employees.

He informed that 321 people, including two people’s representatives, two officers and two health workers of the municipality, currently have Covid-19. While one person has succumbed to the infection in the municipality so far.

