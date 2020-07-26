Charitable organisation for cancer patients

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, JULY 25

Nepali Congress leader Prakashman Singh Shrestha today inaugurated Rajesh Memorial Cancer Relief Foundation, a charitable organisation, established after the name of Senior Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr Rajesh Acharya.

On the occasion of the 45th day of the demise of Dr Acharya, inauguration of the foundation, affiliated with the Social Welfare Council, was announced at a function organised in Kathmandu.

A press release issued by the foundation said its primary objective was to provide necessary support and services to cancer patients besides carrying out research in the field of health and medical sciences related to cancer.

“The foundation will collaborate with various organisations or institutions, especially cancer related ones and hospitals for conducting awareness-raising programmes against the disease. The foundation will focus on providing proper counselling and guidance to cancer patients, their families and caregivers,” read the release.

“The foundation will reach out to persons or groups, who are prone to cancer due to poverty and lack of easy access to health facilities, necessary support and services, and proper understanding or knowledge about the disease. It will not only inform the patients and their caregivers about how they can have access to hospitals and health institutions for treatment of cancer, but also make arrangements for transport service as per necessity,” said Janardan Acharya, father of Dr Acharya.

Prof Rishikesh Narayan Shrestha, Medical Director of Bhaktapur Cancer Hospital said his health facility would collaborate with the foundation to provide more facilities and assistance to needy patients.

“I hope the foundation will come to the rescue of more and more cancer patients who don’t have access to health facilities,” he said.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 26, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook