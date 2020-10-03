Chief divisional engineer booked for corruption

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 2
The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority filed a charge-sheet at the Special Court against Suresh Kumar Sharma, chief divisional engineer of the Department of Water Resources and Irrigation yesterday, for allegedly accumulating disproportionate assets worth around Rs 30.6 million.
Sharma, who joined the civil service as a gazetted third class engineer in 1995, was recently promoted to the post of CDE at Lalitpur-based Do- WEI, according to the anti-graft body. The CIAA said he managed to disclose the income source of only Rs 23.5 million out of the assets worth around Rs 54.1 million he had reportedly earned after joining the civil service. Therefore, the assets worth Rs 30.6 million have been deemed illegal.
“Sharma accumulated illegal assets of around Rs 30.6 million till fiscal 2019-20,” said Joint Secretary Taranath Adhikari, CIAA spokesperson.
He was found purchasing land, house and vehicle in the name of himself and his wife besides holding shares in banks and financial institutions.
The CIAA said he accumulated disproportionate property through corruption.
The CIAA has sought recovery of Rs 30.6 million, along with fine from Sharma as per Section 20 of the Prevention of Corruption Act-2002. The anti-graft body has also listed his wife Babita Phuyal Sharma as a defendant in the chargesheet under the act for the confiscation of illegal assets.
A version of this article appears in print on October 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
