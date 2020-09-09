China hands over historic Durbar High School

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 8
The building of Durbar High School, reconstructed with support from the Government of China, was handed over to the school management today.
Though the reconstruction of the building was completed in the month of January, the process to handover it was delayed due to outbreak of the coronavirus.
Manager of the construction project on behalf of China, handed over a bunch of keys of the school building to chairpersons of the school management committee, Gopal Maharjan and Prabha Bajracharya.
The school building is spread over nine and half ropani land near Ranipokhari in Kathmandu Metropolitan City-27.
The building was reconstructed with full financial support from the Chinese government. The four-storied building was reconstructed at the cost of Rs 850 million.
The building has 40 rooms. There are 350 students at the school. The Gorkha earthquake had completely damaged the school building. The school was established during Rana Regime to provide education to the children of Rana families.
Feature Image: File
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 9, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
DHADING: Amid COVID-19 crisis, construction work at the much-awaited Nagdunga tunnel connecting Sisnekhola in Dhading with Kispidi in Thankot has gained momentum. Director General Arjun Jung Thapa at Department of Roads (DoR) said digging of the tunnel from both sides in Dhading and Kathmandu Read More...
LONDON: Chelsea are banking on a lavish shopping spree to give them more bite up front and much-needed solidity in defence after coach Frank Lampard spent last season relying heavily on a crop of inexperienced home-grown players. The Londoners have been among the Premier League's most active Read More...
LONDON: Prince Harry has repaid 2.4 million pounds ($3.2 million) in British taxpayers’ money that was used to renovate the home in Windsor intended for him and his wife Meghan before they gave up royal duties and moved to California. A spokesman for the couple said Monday that Harry had made a Read More...
POKHARA: A person was killed after being buried under rubble of the house damaged by a landslide triggered by incessant rain in Rupa Rural Municipality-3 of Kaski district in the wee hours of Tuesday. Police identified the deceased as 20-year-old Sirjana BK, a daughter of local Kaji Bahadur BK. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally advanced to 48,138 as 902 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. Of the total infected, 307 are women while 595 are male. A large number of recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 2287 people tested negative for the infection Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 396 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday. Of the total new cases, 300 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 38 and 58 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively. Rea Read More...
KATHMANDU: The much-awaited Melamchi Drinking Water Supply Project is likely to take three more months for its completion. The deadline of the project to complete the remaining tasks is on November. The Ministry of Water Supply had targeted to complete the project last year but it could not Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called for ensuring a literate future by making ‘Literate Nepal Campaign’ a success. In a message today, on the occasion of the 54th International Literacy Day, the PM said that the government has implemented compulsory and free education up to the Read More...