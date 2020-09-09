China hands over historic Durbar High School

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 8

The building of Durbar High School, reconstructed with support from the Government of China, was handed over to the school management today.

Though the reconstruction of the building was completed in the month of January, the process to handover it was delayed due to outbreak of the coronavirus.

Manager of the construction project on behalf of China, handed over a bunch of keys of the school building to chairpersons of the school management committee, Gopal Maharjan and Prabha Bajracharya.

The school building is spread over nine and half ropani land near Ranipokhari in Kathmandu Metropolitan City-27.

The building was reconstructed with full financial support from the Chinese government. The four-storied building was reconstructed at the cost of Rs 850 million.

The building has 40 rooms. There are 350 students at the school. The Gorkha earthquake had completely damaged the school building. The school was established during Rana Regime to provide education to the children of Rana families.

