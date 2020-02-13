‘China will defeat coronavirus’

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, February 12

Minister of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Padma Kumari Aryal today said China would overcome the battle against coronavirus outbreak through its concerted efforts, and expressed Nepal’s solidarity to China’s move against the outbreak.

At a programme organised by ‘Friends of Silk Road: Trans Himalayan Development Centre’ in Kathmandu, Aryal said China was not alone in this hour of difficulties and Nepalis shared their sentiments with the sorrow that China was facing.

According to the centre’s press release, Aryal said Nepali students in Wuhan city would be evacuated soon with the coordination of China. She also requested all to normalise the issue instead of sensitising it.

Speaking at the programme, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi said China had left no stone unturned to fight against coronavirus outbreak. “We will fight together. A friend in need is a friend indeed. We will win,” the Chinese Ambassador said. The ambassador said the highest level of treatment and medical services were given to the affected ones and shared that the number of the new cases has gone down.

Former deputy prime minister Sujata Koirala said China was a good friend of Nepal.

She said Nepalis and the Nepal government should learn to love the motherland from the way Chinese people are working unitedly to fight against the disease. “I am convinced that China will overcome the battle against coronavirus,” she said.

Former vice-chairman of National Planning Commission Shankar Raj Sharma said China was getting success to contain coronavirus outbreak. He urged all to extend their support to China in this hour of difficulty.

Other participants of the event were lawmaker Yagya Raj Sunuwar and Chairman the Centre Kalyan Raj Sharma.

